Floodwaters threaten low-lying areas near riverbanks in UP

Incessant rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh have caused rivers in the state to rise, posing a threat to low-lying areas along river banks.

A report from Varanasi said that the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi has increased by 2.96 meters in the past 50 hours. Due to this, stairs of ghats are sinking one after the other.

Around 20 small temples located near ghats have been submerged, while floodwaters have reached Manikarnika ghat. The cops were stopping people from roaming on the ghats.

In Prayagraj, both Ganga and Yamuna were rising with security personnel asking pilgrims not to use boats for reaching the Triveni Sangam.

Reportedly, the Saryu river breached several embankments in Barabanki. Boulders are being put to save the nearby villages.

Unnao has also received heavy rains, with rainwater entering the premises of a police station.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued heavy rain alert in 13 districts, while there is a possibility of lightning in 38 districts. “The weather will remain the same for the next 6 days in the entire state,” the IMD said.