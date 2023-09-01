Floods situation in Assam grim, more than 4 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim with more than four lakh people affected as water levels in the Brahmaputra River continued to rise in multiple areas, as per an official report.

Meanwhile, a person was swept away by floodwaters in the Golaghat district. With this new fatality reported on Friday the death toll in the floods rose to 16.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark in different locations, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Nematighat, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The total number of people affected by the floods has risen to 4,03,313 across 19 districts from the previous day’s figure of 3,40,937 across 22 districts. Darrang is the most severely affected district with 72,852 individuals affected, followed by 72,427 in Nalbari, 61,238 in Majuli, 57,420 in Golaghat, and 44,181 in Morigaon.

A total of 3,031 individuals have sought refuge in 125 relief camps, while the authorities in the affected districts are providing relief through 116 distribution centers. In the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, ten camps have been submerged by floodwaters, according to the forest department.

The bulletin also reported that 2,31,088 animals have been impacted by the current wave of flooding. Furthermore, 25 roads have been damaged in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Majuli, Morigaon, and Udalguri districts. Extensive erosion has also been observed in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts.