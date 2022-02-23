Flights at Srinagar cancelled; highways shut due to heavy snowfall & landslides

Due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility on Wednesday, more than 20 flights to the Srinagar airport have so far been cancelled and the 300 kms long Jammu–Srinagar highway has also been shut for vehicular traffic.

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir and upper areas of Jammu has paralysed normal life across Jammu and Kashmir. Landslides and shooting stones on the highway have forced the authorities to suspend traffic resulting in hundreds of trucks and other vehicles stranded at various points. Snow has accumulated around the Navyug tunnel on the highway.

The runway of the Srinagar airport was covered under a thick blanket of snow and the visibility was reduced to about 400 metres.

“We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our Snow Clearing operations are also in continuous progress on runway and Apron. However the visibility is only 400M”, tweeted the Srinagar airport.

“The snowfall accumulation is continuous. We will wait for the snowfall to stop before taking decision on flight operations”, the airport authorities added.

Several flights of Air India, Spicejet, GoAir and other airlines to Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai and various other destinations were so far cancelled.

Ramban’s Deputy Commissioner said it was raining heavily on the national highway from Udhampur to Banihal. Shooting stones reported on road at Cafeteria Morh, Maroge and Panthyal. No fresh traffic being released from either side.

Heavy snowfall was reported in most areas of Ramban since last night. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has been activated.

Electric supply in many areas was disrupted due to snow and rain.

The Srinagar city recorded heavy snow. Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation alongwith other officials visited the SMHS Hospital, Kara Nagar, , Rajbagh Batamaloo areas to oversee ongoing snow clearance.

District authorities across the Kashmir valley have launched snow clearance operations.

The tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir and Patnitop, Sanasar, Bhaderwah etc in Jammu had heavy snowfall since yesterday.