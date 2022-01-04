Flights cancelled as Kashmir gets snowfall

Atleast 34 flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to poor visibility as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed snowfall and rain.

The weather department has issued an “Orange Alert” for the union territories of J&K and Ladakh where the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.

Snowfall was widespread in Kashmir and the hilly areas of Jammu, while the plains of Jammu experienced rains dipping the temperature.

The Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu had snow.

Authorities said that 34 flights to and fro Srinagar were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by the prevalent rains and snowfall in Kashmir.

The weather office had forecast inclement weather in J&K and Ladakh till 9 January.

“We have already issued an advisory about moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir division and rain in the Jammu division”, weather department said.

Srinagar had minus 3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town of Ladakh had minus 7.5, Leh minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 9 as minimum temperature.

In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.

The traffic police has advised motorists to avoid driving on the Jammu–Srinagar highway that was experiencing heavy rain at several points.