Flash flood in Koel river traps farmers in Jharkhand; rescue ops on

Incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours has triggered a sudden rise in water levels in Jharkhand’s Koel River, leading to flooding in parts of Garhwa and Palamu districts.

Several individuals, including farmers and cattle herders, were stranded on river islets and had to be rescued in an operation coordinated by local authorities.

Advertisement

In Garhwa, the river flowing through Kharsota in Majhianv block and Jayangara village in Kandi block turned turbulent following heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

According to locals, a group of herders had taken their livestock to graze on a river island when the water level began to rise abruptly. While some managed to escape, others were marooned.

Upon receiving information, local police and block officials, along with hundreds of villagers, informed the Garhwa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Acting swiftly, the SDM deployed a team from the Annaraj Dam, which reached the sites with a steamer boat. Three individuals and four animals were safely rescued.

Ganesh Yadav, one of those stranded, said, “We thought we wouldn’t make it. But thanks to the SDM’s prompt action and the steamer from Annaraj, we were saved.” Rescuer Hasim Ali added, “We received the call from the official and brought the steamer to get the people out safely.”

In Palamu, where an orange alert has been issued due to ongoing rainfall, the Koel, Amanat, and Auranga rivers are all running high. Although the water remains below the danger mark, multiple rescue operations have taken place.

In Mohammadganj block, two youths from Kharoundha village in Garhwa district were caught in the current at the confluence of the Koel and Son rivers.

Mohammadganj police launched a four-hour-long rescue operation with assistance from local divers and swimmers. The two youths, identified as Rakesh Kumar and Lavkush Kumar, were safely brought ashore. Another individual had been rescued in the same region a day earlier.

The region has received 144.9 mm of rainfall in the last two days—one of the highest recorded in June in recent years. Several parts of Medininagar, the divisional headquarters of Palamu, are waterlogged. While there are no reports of significant loss of life or property, electricity outages have occurred in some areas.

Security and administrative teams are closely monitoring riverbanks. Colonel Vikram Dayal of the Sikh Regiment in Ramgarh Cantt and local revenue officers have inspected flood-prone areas along the Son River.

Authorities have urged people to avoid venturing near swollen rivers and to dial 112 for emergency assistance.

“Police teams are on alert across all regions. People must refrain from entering riverside areas. For any help during emergencies, citizens can reach out without hesitation,” said SP Reeshma Ramesan.

As rainfall continues, the administration remains on high alert, aiming to prevent any further risk to life or property.