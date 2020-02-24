Amid heightened tension in the region after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups, the police on Monday conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control in the Maujpur area of northeast Delhi.

As per reports, a total of eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in Northeast Delhi due to violence in the area. Two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of women security personnel have been deployed as well.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told media persons that the situation remained tense in the vicinity and the police were monitoring the situation.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed after security forces were pelted with stone during the violence.

However, the public has questioned the role of police, alleging the police personnel remained mute spectators when the clashes broke out and did nothing to check the violence.

A police constable has reportedly lost his life after a massive clash broke out between protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting the law in Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Monday.

At least, 37 police personnel including a DCP have also been injured in the violence.

The clash turned violent as protesters resorted to throwing stones at each other and set vehicles, shops and houses ablaze. A petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

Section 144 has been imposed at ten locations in Northeast Delhi in view of the violence.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, announced the closure of entrance and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Protests and rallies by anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area, with pro-CAA groups rallying at Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protestors held the fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

The incident comes even as the situation appeared to be moving towards a resolution at Shaheen Bagh, where protesters have been on a sit-in since December 15 last year demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Act.