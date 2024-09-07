Five killed in renewed violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district

In a rerun of violence in trouble-torn Manipur, five people were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district early Saturday, according to police reports.

According to police, the violence began when militants entered an isolated home approximately five kilometers from the district headquarters and shot a man dead while he slept.

Following the killing, a heavy exchange of gunfire erupted between armed groups from opposing communities in the hills around seven kilometers from the district center, resulting in the deaths of four more individuals.

Among them were three militants from hill-based groups, authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise in other parts of Manipur.

On September 6, Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets in two civilian-populated locations in Bishnupur district.

The attacks led to the death of 78-year-old RK Rabei and injuries to six other civilians in Moirang Khoiru Leikai.

Security forces have since been deployed to the affected areas to conduct combing operations. Bunkers in Churachandpur district were destroyed as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the violence.