Five killed, 17 injured as bus carrying MP pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat

Five persons, including two women, were killed while 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying 48 pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat’s Dang district early on Sunday morning.

According to information from police officials, the accident occurred at around 4.15 am as the driver of the bus apparently lost control over the vehicle near the Saputara hill station.

The bus broke the crash railings and fell to a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge.

As per reports, the initial information of the Madhya Pradesh Police revealed that the driver of the ill fated luxury bus, Ratan Lal Jatav hailed from Vidisha, while Bholaram Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav and Guddi Bai and Kamlesh Bai Yadav hailed from Shivpuri district of MP.

According to police officials, the bus was carrying 48 pilgrims from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat when the accident took place.

All the passengers were from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts of Madhya Pradesh.