Five including three Karnataka kids killed in separate accidents

Five Karnataka residents, including three youngsters with disabilities, lost their lives in two different accidents on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, while trying to cross a track on the outskirts of Chennai, three Karnataka-based differently-abled youngsters were run over by a train. The sad event happened in Tamil Nadu’s Urapakkam while two brothers and a friend were crossing the railway.

It is reported that the companion of the two boys was mute only, and deaf. PTI news agency claimed that all three of them were in the age range of eleven to fifteen years old. In this case, the railway police have filed a case, and investigation work is ongoing. We anticipate more information.

The accident happened in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand while the deceased were leaving the location after receiving Adi Kailash's darshan. It is stated that their car slipped and sank into the Kali River near Lakhanpur while they were traveling on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road in the late evening. Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokeshwar Singh was quoted by the agency as saying, "The incident took place on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road late in the evening when the victims were returning after a 'darshan' of Adi Kailash." Due to darkness and poor geographic circumstances, officials were unable to begin the retrieval of the dead on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, they have announced that the rescue operation will start this morning. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, conveyed his sorrow over the occurrence and sent his sympathies to the deceased's family. In this instance, more information is awaited.