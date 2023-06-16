Five heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir

The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid and killed five heavily armed Pakistani terrorists in an encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Keran sector in the Kupwara district.

The Army and police were searching the Jumagund area where the encounter broke out in the wee hours when the terrorists crossed the LoC.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said that alert troops foiled an infiltration bid and five terrorists were eliminated. War-like stores have been recovered and the operation was in progress.

The encounter started between terrorists and joint parties of Army and Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district.

Further details are awaited.