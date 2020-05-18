Five doctors, including four who treated a woman who died of COVID-19, have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, PTI reported on Monday. Officials said five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the number of healthcare workers affected by the deadly virus in the valley to 16.

A senior doctor at the Chest Diseases Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital, said four of the doctors who tested positive for the disease were treating a COVID-19 positive woman who died of comorbidities on Sunday.

The 29-year-old woman from Habbakadal was suffering from Ludwig’s angina and operated upon at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The woman was the 13th COVID-19 casualty in the union territory. Three doctors from the SMHS, one from SKIMS Medical College Hospital and one from Dental College tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

“A female patient died on Sunday at CD hospital. She had tested positive for coronavirus during her treatment at SMHS hospital two days back,” said Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and its associated hospitals.

“No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions. The entire health department is at the service of all,” leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Shah said while urging people to follow the COVID-19 advisories. The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,188 in Jammu and Kashmir, including 13 deaths.