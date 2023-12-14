Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for showing ‘utter disregard’ to the chair

Five Congress Lok Sabha MPs- Hibi Eden, TN Prathapan, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose- Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha for “unruly conduct” amid ruckus over yesterday’s security breach in Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the MPs have shown utter disregard for the chair and therefore suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session.

“With your permission, I move the following: That this house has taken a serious note of the conduct of TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakos in utter disregard of the house of the chair. The above mentioned members should be suspended from the service of the house for the remainder of the session,” Joshi said amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs.

Following their suspension, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 PM.

The suspension of Opposition Congress MPs comes after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended TMC MP Derek O’Brien for “unruly behaviour” after he protested in the well over yesterday’s security breach incident.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach incident in which two men jumped in the well from the visitor’s gallery and set off smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha.

The police have arrested four people and detained two more of their associates in connection with the security breach. Search was another person, believed to be the mastermind behind the protest, is on.