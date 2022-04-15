Five arrested for gangrape in Ranchi, search on to nab sixth accused

Five of the six suspects accused of gang-raping a woman in Ranchi’s Dhurwa police station were apprehended on Thursday, said the police.

A search effort is underway to find the sixth suspect, according to the police.

“The victim was on her way home with one of the accused when the accused contacted five of his pals and all of them reportedly raped the girl,” according to Ranchi Police.

“The accused also forced the victim to call a female friend of hers, and when the other friend arrived, she was raped as well,” the police said. “However, the second victim’s narration is being verified.”

“Five of the six defendants in the case have been apprehended, and a search for the sixth defendant is ongoing,” police said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(with inputs from ANi)