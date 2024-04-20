First phase of polls signal farewell to NDA govt: INDIA bloc

At a joint rally convened by the INDIA block on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the first phase of polls on Friday had laid the groundwork for bidding farewell to the NDA government.

The maiden joint rally held at the mini stadium here aimed to garner support for BSP MP and current Congress candidate from Amroha, Danish Ali. Speaking on the occasion, both leaders squarely blamed the BJP government for the problems facing the youth, farmers, and the common people.

Akhilesh claimed that the BJP’s farewell has begun with the resounding beats of the dholak in Amroha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Amroha on Friday, where he highlighted the significance of dholak.

Rahul said that after the formation of the coalition government, the youth, farmers, and women will reap the benefits.

“We have prepared a roadmap for everyone. That’s why the BJP shies away from conducting a caste census,” he said, highlighting the central government’s neglect of crucial issues concerning the youth.

The Congress leader emphasised that caste census means an X-ray of India. He resolved that a caste census will be conducted once the coalition government assumes power, notwithstanding opposition from the BJP. He stressed that the nation deserves to know the level of participation of 90 per cent of the population.

Rahul said that under the coalition government, MNREGA wages will increase to Rs 400 per day, and Anganwadi workers will receive double the honorarium. He reiterated that the INDIA bloc will ensure that the money given to industrialists is redirected to farmers and the poor.

Furthermore, Rahul said, “A scheme named ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ will be introduced for the youth to ensure that the graduates among them have access to apprenticeship programmes.

Claiming that farmers never get their due rights, he pledged that once the INDIA bloc assumes power, it would waive off farmers’ loans. Besides, a Farmers’ Commission would be established to implement schemes specifically designed to benefit farmers, he added.

Rahul asserted that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the Congress formed the government. He highlighted the continuous leakage of papers and pledged to enact laws to prevent such occurrences.

Rahul criticised the BJP for deceiving the youth in the name of employment and cited the existence of three lakh vacant positions nationwide. He promised to fill all vacant posts and lamented the cessation of employment and pension benefits for youth in the army under the Modi government.

Furthermore, Rahul announced the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, which involves compiling a list of all families. Under this initiative, one woman from each impoverished household would be selected, and the Congress party would deposit Rs 1 lakh into her account.

The Congress leader highlighted the disparity between the waiver of loans for industrialists and the neglect of farmers’ loans, emphasising the disproportionate concentration of wealth where 22 people of the country possess assets equivalent to those of 70 crore citizens. He alleged that people had to suffer losses due to demonetisation.

Rahul said that this is a battle of ideologies. He said that the INDIA bloc is protecting the Constitution and democracy, while the BJP is trying to undermine them. He criticised BJP leaders for expressing their intention to change the Constitution and highlighted PM Modi’s association with billionaires over the past decade. He pointed out that industrialist Adani had acquired control over various assets, including airports.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav asserted that even traditional BJP supporters are openly protesting and opposing their party’s policies. He emphasised that such traditional voters have now turned against the BJP. We will make the alliance candidate win at any cost, he remarked.

Yadav claimed that the people had already rejected the BJP in the initial phase of the elections. He accused the BJP of deliberately trying to keep the youth unemployed, citing widespread paper leaks during examinations. The BJP government has plunged the future of the youth into darkness, he added.