First inclusive wheelchair group dance performed for a cause

CII – Young Indians organised an exclusive stage performance by “Miracle on Wheels” (World’s first inclusive wheelchair group dance by the differently abled) on 24 March 2023 at the Gandhi Smriti Auditorium, Tees January Marg here with a view to increase awareness about disabilities.

The event started with Ganesh Vandana, followed by more mesmerising performances that left the audience spellbound by the raw talent of dancers.

Renowned personalities like Vijay Goel, vice-chairman, Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, Alok Gupta, chairman CII Yi, Mayank Makkar, co-chairman were the guests of honour at the event.

While interacting with the audience, Alok Gupta acclaimed, “We are delighted to have organised this event to create awareness and advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities. Our aim is to promote inclusiveness in the Society, which is critical to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to education, healthcare, employment, and other essential services.”

The event was well received by participants and attendees.