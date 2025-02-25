First-ever ‘Kala Dwara Aradhana’ festival begins in Somnath

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the three-day Somnath Mahotsav ahead of Mahashivratri, marking the beginning of the first-ever ‘Kala Dwara Aradhana’ (worship through art) festival at Somnath temple.

The festival, which began on Monday and organized by the Gujarat Tourism Department, aims to blend faith, devotion, and artistic expression, offering devotees a unique spiritual and cultural experience.

Advertisement

During his address, Patel described the Somnath Mahotsav as a symbol of India’s cultural heritage, resilience, and devotion.

Advertisement

He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the temple town has become a living example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, fostering national unity and spiritual rejuvenation.

In this context, he highlighted initiatives like the Somnath-Tamil Sangam and Kashi-Tamil Sangam, which bridge cultural and religious traditions across India.

Calling the first-ever Somnath Mahotsav a historic and blessed coincidence, the CM stated that it coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also known as the Iron Man of India, who played a pivotal role in reconstructing the Somnath Temple.

Moreover, he also emphasized the spiritual significance of the site, mentioning the Triveni Sangam of the Sarasvati, Hiran, and Kapila rivers near the Arabian Sea, where a special evening aarti with 108 lamps will be conducted during the festival.

Stating about his government’s vision to develop Somnath, Patel noted that a long-term planning is underway to manage the projected to increase the number of visitors over the next 20-25 years.

As part of these efforts, he announced budgetary allocations for the ‘Somnath-Dwarka Expressway’, a key infrastructure project linking Somnath, Dwarka, and Porbandar to enhance connectivity for pilgrims.

Before inaugurating the festival, the CM participated in the Sangam Aarti at the Triveni Sangam, marking the spiritual commencement of the Mahotsav.

Several other dignitaries, including Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, MP Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Pradyuman Vaja, were also present at the event.