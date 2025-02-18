First-ever Inter-Command Conference on Musculoskeletal Rehab & Sports Injury held at Army Hospital

The inaugural Inter–Command Conference on Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation & Sports Injury was hosted at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) by the Department of Sports Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation here on Tuesday.

The conference, which took place recently, focused on global best practices and advancements in musculoskeletal rehab and sports injury management, drawing more than 200 national delegates and 39 distinguished speakers from various military commands and renowned civilian institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Medical College, Fortis Hospital (Mohali), and KGMU (Lucknow).

During the opening ceremony, Surgical Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, emphasised the importance of rehabilitation, pain management, and a holistic interdisciplinary approach to ensure patient satisfaction. She also highlighted the significance of evidence-based research and the role of technology in driving advancements in musculoskeletal rehabilitation, which are critical to achieving overall health and wellness.

Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, Director and Commandant of Army Hospital (Research & Referral) and Chief Patron of the Armed Forces Physiatry and Sports Injury Conference 2025 (AFPSICON 25), echoed the importance of knowledge exchange and acquiring both technical and soft skills in the field of sports medicine and rehabilitation. He reaffirmed that Army Hospital (Research & Referral) is committed to leading the way in bringing specialists and institutions across India together to identify and implement the best solutions suited to the country’s needs.

The conference also welcomed distinguished guests, including Air Marshal M S Shridhar, DCIDS (Medical Services), Air Marshal Sandeep Dherja, DGMS (AIR), and Dr R K Shrivastava, former Director General of Health Services and former head of the Medical Council of India, among other notable delegates.

The event provided a platform for experts to share their insights, discuss cutting-edge developments, and collaborate on strategies for improving musculoskeletal rehab and sports injury management, with a view to enhancing the healthcare framework for both military and civilian populations across India.