Army Hospital (Research & Referral) has created history by successfully performing India’s first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution.

The procedure was conducted on a 49-year-old woman, the wife of an Armed Forces veteran, who had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years.

The HeartMate 3 LVAD, often referred to as a “mechanical heart,” provides a critical life-saving bridge for patients suffering from end-stage heart failure.

This advanced device uses state-of-the-art technology to support and enhance heart function, offering renewed hope to those with severe cardiac conditions.

The patient is currently reovering well under close medical supervision, demonstrating the success of the procedur and the hospital’s exceptional teamwork.