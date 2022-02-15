First ever global summit on ‘Reimaging Museum in India’ begins in Hyderabad

The first of its kind, two-day Global Summit in Hyderabad on ‘Reimaging Museums in India,’ will begin on 15-16 February.

The event is being organized by the ministry of culture, and it will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking about the summit, G Kishan Reddy said, “India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations.”

The minister said over the last 7 years there had been a renewed focus to construct new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality. “We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation”, he added.

Participants from India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom will take part in the summit that will be held online and is open to the public. About 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event, a ministry of culture note here stated on Monday.

The summit is being organized under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the flagship program to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

“The summit will bring together leading luminaries, domain experts, and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for Museums,” the ministry note further said.

An outcome of the knowledge sharing between participants ‘will include the creation of a blueprint for the development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums in India,’ the Culture ministry further added.