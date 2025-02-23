First-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers to take place in New Delhi from Monday

The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers on the theme “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective” will take place here from Monday.

The two-day conference, which will be held in the national capital from February 24-25, is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK).

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the conference.

The conference brings together participation of women peacekeepers from 35 Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) from the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The United Nations will be represented by Mr Jean- Pierre Lacroix, UN Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations and Mr Christian Saunders, UN Special Coordinator. They will join other relevant stake-holders pertaining to the peacekeeping domain in the conference.

The participating women peacekeepers will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.