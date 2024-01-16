Stressing that Indian Constitution’s all chapters be made available to everyone, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said its first copy contained pictures of India’s 5000 year-old civilisation and religious gods like Sri Ram, Sitaji, Laxmanji and Haunmanji.

Even in the fourth chapter, Dhankhar said ”5,000 years ago, there was Kurukshetra and Lord Krishna preached Arjun. All this was present in our Constitution”.

Addressing the newly elected MLAs at a ‘Prabodhan’ (training/orientation) event at Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here, the Vice-President, “The Constitution of India currently available is not complete. The first copy of the Constitution contains pictures of our 5000-year old civilisation, it should be made available to everyone.

Advertisement

”There is a picture of Hanuman ji in the original copy of the Constitution, our caste is more associated with Hanuman. This copy also has pictures of the 10th Guru Govind Singh, great Akbar, Buddha, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Jhansi and Jain Tirthankara.”

Today, he said, the nation was going through difficult times. India has changed at political, social and economic levels, Dhankar said, adding it has made its place in the world. ”We are moving from the fifth economic power to the third. We have left Canada and France behind. Now, after becoming the third Mahashakti (economic power), we will overtake Germany and Japan” he claimed.

In an hour-long speech, he highlighted the main function of the House was to contribute to legislative making. He expressed his pain that Parliament recently enacted three laws but not a single best advocate MP took part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Recalling his visit during state elections, Dhankhar told the MLAs that future generations will remember that they were members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly during the Amrit Kaal, which laid the foundation for the shape of India in 2047.

Dhankhar extended his personal invite to all Rajasthan MLAs to visit the new Parliament and read the rare portions of the Constitution.