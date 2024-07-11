First container ship reaches Vizhinjam seaport in Kerala

The first container ship ‘San Fernando’, with around 2,000 containers, reached the Vizhinjam international seaport, India’ s first deepwater container transshipment port, Thursday morning in a major feat.

The ship, which embarked on its voyage from Xiamen,China reached Vizhinjam after completing the journey in eight days.The vessel, which reached the outer area around 7 am on Thursday, was welcomed with a water salute led by the large tug Ocean Prestige and smaller tug boats.

The local residents welcomed the ship with flagpoles and waving national flags.

The container ship will begin offloading the containers soon after berthing. The ship will depart for Colombo following the inaugural ceremony on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony at 10 am on Friday,will be attended by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, union shipping minister Sarbanand Sonowal, Central and State ministers, people’s representatives and other dignitaries.

Thousands of people are expected to witness the historic event.