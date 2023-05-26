First chargesheet filed in Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Police on Friday filed the first chargesheet in the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case.

In the chargesheet, filed in the concerned court, charges have been filed against only one accused Sadaqat Khan leaving out the names of the other accused. It is reported that within a few days the police may file an additional chargesheet against the other accused as well as the police still have 25 days to file the entire chargesheet.

Ghulam Hasan, Arbaz and Usman Chowdhary have died along with the mafia don Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf and Asad involved in the killing of Umesh Pal.

Since the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, eight accused have been sent to jail so far. Atiq’s lawyer Khan Soulat Haneef, who is serving life sentence, has also been accused by the police.

In this way, at present, a total of nine people are detained in Naini Jail in this case.

The first arrest in the case was made on February 27. The police had arrested Sadaqat Khan from the Muslim boarding hostel with illegal weapons. After this, on March 21, Atiq Ahmed’s servant Rakesh alias Lala, driver Akhtar Katra, who did Reiki in the murder case, Mo. Sajid and Niyaz Ahmed were arrested and sent to jail.

Another arrest in the murder case was made on April 1 when the STF arrested Atiq’s domestic help Sharup alias Shahrukh. On April 4, Atiq’s brother-in-law Dr. Akhlaq was arrested and sent to jail. Khan Soulat Hanif was remanded in the Umesh Pal murder case on April 27.

Sources say that in this case, the police have gathered sufficient evidence to prove the involvement of all the nine accused in the jail in the murder case.