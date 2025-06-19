First batch of 110 Indians evacuated from Iran arrives in Delhi

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, a flight carrying the first batch of 110 Indian nationals, including 90 students from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, evacuated from Iran, arrived in New Delhi under Operation Sindhu on Thursday.

The evacuation was conducted via Armenia, with the students travelling by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian missions in Iran and Armenia.

India, on Wednesday, launched Operation Sindhu, a mission aimed at ensuring safety and evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran.

The first batch arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday. A special IndiGo flight (6E 9487) carrying 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran, landed at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed the evacuated students, including from Urmia, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The evacuees conveyed their gratitude to the Indian government for the swift rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the evacuation from Iran under ‘Operation Sindhu’ would continue till the last Indian national returns to the country safe and secure.

Receiving the evacuees at the airport, the minister of state for external affairs said that the Indian government was actively working to ensure the safe return of every Indian stranded in the region. “We, on our part, are making every effort to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from Iran. It is a major responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling it. We have more planes on standby,” Singh told reporters.

The minister further said that over 350 evacuation requests have already been received, and the MEA, in coordination with Indian embassies abroad, has set up 24-hour helplines to handle the ongoing crisis. “Today, another plane will be going to evacuate people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24-hour helplines to receive evacuation requests. As the situation evolves, we will be sending more planes or charter flights to evacuate all our Indian nationals from Iran,” he said.

He thanked the governments of Turkmenistan and Armenia for their cooperation in facilitating safe passage and transit amid challenging conditions.

On their return, the students recounted their harrowing experiences.

“At a time of war, when we were uncertain what would unfold, we hoped for swift action, which was taken by our government and our embassy in Iran. They helped us a lot. When they came to our doorsteps and said that they were there to take us home, I was thinking of my mother. I was so happy,” said Mir Salif, a medical student from Urmia.

“There were missiles everywhere. Our entire neighbourhood was bombed, and we were uncertain of everything. I hope this stops and never happens anywhere again,” he added.

“The airspace was closed. So, we were facilitated out of Iran through ground borders and within a day, we were airlifted to India – our home, our soil. I am really thankful to the government and the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

The MEA reiterated that the evacuation operation would continue as long as necessary and additional chartered flights are being arranged to bring more Indians back from affected areas in Iran.