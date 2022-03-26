In a first, Army trains six Kashmiri specially-abled youth in skiing

In an unprecedented and unparalleled initiative, six specially-abled youth from Kashmir undertook two weeks rigorous skiing training at High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), in Gulmarg.

The Chinar Corps initiative aimed at providing first hand exposure to specially-abled youth of Kashmir in skiing, with the hope that many more Kashmir citizens would take up this exhilarating sport.

The event was flagged off by GOC 31 Sub Area under the aegis of Headquarters 15 Corps and were ably guided and supervised by Commandant, HAWS.

A number of volunteers had approached Indian Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur.

The team successfully completed 14 days basic skiing course with effect from 12 to 26 March under difficult and trying conditions.

The team was led by Lt Colonel Dharamdatt Goel, who himself is a war wounded soldier and an amputee left leg. The other six Kashmiri members included Gowhair Ahmad Ganaie, Umar Salam, Abdul Rehman Mir, Rafiq, Mr Musaib Rashid and Syeed Nazir.

During the course they learnt basic skills of sliding, gliding, snow ploughing, manoeuvring and traversing. Being differently abled with above knee as well as below knee amputation, they conveyed the human spirit rises over all limitations. After learning the basic skills they successfully covered a distance of 250 metres, which seemed impossible on the first day.

Skiing for the specially-abled is yet to be explored in India. The six skiers through their courage and motivating action have conveyed a strong message to the youth of Kashmir that despite challenging situation in life, determination and hard work is always rewarded. Chinar Corps hopes that many more specially-abled youth take up skiing and represent India in Paralympics in times to come, said a defence spokesman.