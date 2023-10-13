Firearm Discharged in Sealdah-Rajdhani Express, No Injuries Reported

A potential disaster was narrowly averted when a 41-year-old man, identified as Harvinder Singh, allegedly discharged a firearm within the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The incident occurred during an argument with a coach attendant over a seat. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The episode unfolded as the train was en route from Dhanbad station in Jharkhand to its destination in Delhi. According to Eastern Railways officials, tensions escalated between Singh and the coach attendant, leading to the discharge of a pistol. Fortunately, there were no casualties resulting from the incident.

Singh, who is a retired Army personnel, was taken into custody following the occurrence. The incident transpired at approximately 9:45 pm on a Thursday evening within the B-7 coach, situated between the Dhanbad and Gomoh stations under the jurisdiction of the Dhanbad division within the East Central Railway (ECR).

Upon Singh’s arrest, an ongoing investigation was initiated. Initial findings suggest that Singh may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time when he discharged the firearm, as stated by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Amresh Kumar from the Dhanbad rail division.

The unfortunate sequence of events involving firearm stemmed from Singh’s unintentional boarding of the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Dhanbad railway station, despite possessing a valid ticket for the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Once aboard, a disagreement with the coach attendant over seating arrangements led to the heated argument, culminating in the firearm being discharged.

Prompt action was taken by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who swiftly secured the weapon and took Singh into custody. The arrest took place at Koderma railway station, ensuring that no further harm or danger could arise from the situation.