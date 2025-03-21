Fire brigade doing better job than ED, CBI: Cong on cash discovery from judge’s house

Taking a jibe at central probe agencies in the wake of alleged discovery of cash from the residence of a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, the Congress on Friday said the fire brigade is doing a better job than the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in a post on X wrote, “The matter of recovery of such a huge amount of cash from the judge’s house is a very serious one, it cannot be hushed up by mere transfer. Justice Varma was hearing the Unnao rape case and many other serious cases. To maintain the country’s faith in the judiciary, it is important to find out whose money it is and why it was given to the judge.”

Khera along with his post also shared a media report that claimed that a fire at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, resulted in alleged discovery of a “huge pile of cash”.

“The fire brigade is doing a better job than ED and CBI. In new India, it is the fire brigade and not ED-CBI that is exposing corruption,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

“This morning, we read about a shocking case of huge amounts of cash unearthed at the residence of a Delhi High Court judge. Earlier, 50 members of Parliament submitted a notice to you regarding certain remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge,” he said.

The parliamentarian added, “You (Chair) have repeatedly called into question the urgency for judicial accountability. In fact, you directed the Leader of the House on this issue. I request that you make some observations on this and give necessary directions to the government to come up with a proposal for increasing judicial accountability.”