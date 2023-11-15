Fire breaks out in a running train in UP, many injured

Several passengers were injured when a fire broke out in the general coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express in Etawah on Wednesday.

GRP sources said that fire has been reported in the general coaches of train number 02570 and the train has stopped at Saraibhupat station, about 10 km from Etawah.

As soon as information about the incident was received, fire brigade vehicles left for the incident site.

According to the information received, the fire broke out in S-1 and S-2 coaches. There was a stampede in the coach after the fire. Other coaches including the engine have been separated, sources said.

The coaches were overcrowded due to people going to Bihar for the Chhath festival. However there is no official confirmation about the injured in the incident. More details are awaited.