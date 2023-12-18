Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mayur Vihar Phase- 1

A fire broke out at a wooden flooring warehouse in East Delhi ‘s Chilla area of Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to the Fire Department, the call regarding the incident came around 12.45 pm.Twenty three firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

There was no loss of life nor anyone sustained injuries, said the Delhi Fire Department.

Advertisement

“Total 23 fire fighting vehicles were sent to the site, and the blaze was put to a stop at 15.45 hours,” a Fire Department official said.

The place where the fire broke out is a wooden flooring and accessories warehouse, storing wooden tiles, wallpaper and other material.

The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after investigation, said the official.

The warehouse was located at the ground floor and the size of the premises was about 500 square yards. The quantum of loss was yet to be ascertained.