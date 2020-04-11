A massive fire broke out at a shelter home in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area on Saturday where several homeless people were living.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot as there was a call of stone-pelting and fire from a ‘rain basera’ at Kashmiri Gate, Fire Department said.

As per the reports, a big cloud of smoke was seen blowing out of a building in the area. However, no casualty has been reported yet.

However, later giving updates on the situation, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said, “The fire at Kashmere Gate shelter home is under control and do far no casualty has been reported.”