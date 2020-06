A fire broke out at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market on Thursday around 6:15 pm. The fire reportedly confined to four shops in the market.

At the spot of incident, 10 fire engines rushed to douse the blaze.

Two fire jets are in operation to manage the Level-2 fire, the Mumbai fire department said.

A call was received around 6:15 pm and firefighters reached the spot within three minutes, NDTV said quoting officials.

No injuries were reported due to the fire as of now.