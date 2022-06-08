Fire breaks out at MHA North Block; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block today. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to the fire official, the fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Soon after the incident call, seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire, said the official adding that fire was in telephone exchange at upper ground floor room number 82A and 82B of MHA.

He further said, “The room had computer, air conditioner, wires, telephone exchange accessories and other items.”

It is being said that the exact reason for the fire was not yet to be ascertained, however, it is being said a short circuit could be the possible cause of the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 1:15 a.m.