A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“The wire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.