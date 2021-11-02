FIR registered against senior BJP leader Randhawa for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against Muslims

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against senior BJP leader and former legislator Vikram Randhawa for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims and hurting their religious sentiments. The case has been registered at Bahu Fort Police Station here on the basis of a written complaint by advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah.

The FIR was filed after a video of Vikram Randhawa purportedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims went viral on social media.

Vikram Randhawa allegedly made comments over incidents of celebrations by several Kashmiri students following the Pakistan team’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match.

The case has been registered under IPC 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), and other relevant sections.

The J&K unit of BJP has also served a show-cause notice to Randhawa.

“The video came to the notice of the party and a show-cause notice was immediately served to him by the disciplinary committee as such a language cannot be tolerated,” Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP chief said.

In the show-cause notice, the BJP disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi asked Randhwa to explain his remarks within 48 hours.

Kashmiri leaders took strong exception to the remarks of Randhawa allegedly against the Muslims. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted; “No action taken against an ex-BJP MLA who calls for genocide of Kashmiris & to skin them alive. But J&K students are charged with sedition for merely cheering the winning team. India is surely the mother of all democracies”.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah demanded that the law should deal with him firmly to dissuade others from being as abusive as this man has been.