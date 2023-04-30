FIR against Union Jal Shakti Minister for his comment against CM Gehlot

On the written complaint of former Congress MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat, the Rajasthan Police lodged an FIR against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for calling Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ‘Ravan of Politics’ and making derogatory comments at the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Chittorgarh district on April 27.

Jadawat, who is also Chairman of Rajasthan Dharohar Pradhikaran, lodged the case with the Sadar Police station of Chittorgarh last night alleging that Shekhawat’s remark of ‘Ravan of Politics’ instigated and hurt the religious sentiments of people.

“The case (No.147/23) has been registered against GS Shekhawat, union minister, under various sections of IPC including 143, 153, 295 A, 500, 504, 505, 511, which covers intentionally insults and thereby giving provocation to any person, defamation, and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class,” the Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station Harendra Singh Sodha told SNS when contacted today.

As the case belongs to an elected representative, it would be referred to the state CID-CB for investigation tomorrow, the SHO said.

In his FIR, Jadawat alleged the Union Minister Shekhawat was the main speaker in the BJP rally at a public place at Subhash Chowk near the old bus stand on Thursday last.

Shekhawat’s video made during the rally was also trolled on the social media on the very day to defame the Chief Minister who is running the best public welfare schemes in the state, the complainant said.

Shekhawat reportedly termed CM Gehlot as the ‘Ravana of Rajasthan Politics’ and called upon the people to end his tenure and bring ‘Ram Rajya’. However the next day, Gehlot rapped Shekhawat’s statement saying ” If I am Ravan, you become Ram and return the investors’ money (Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam)”.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the second case against Union Minister Shekhawat after the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur accepted the revised submission of the Government of Rajasthan that Shekhawat, Union Minister, is an accused in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case registered and probed by the Special Operation Group of Police (SOG), Jaipur.