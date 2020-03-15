The novel coronavirus has not only brought biological harm to a woman and her family in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, but also legal damage as a case has been lodged against them for hiding about her condition.

The case has been lodged under sections 269 and 270 of the CrPC in city’s Sadar Bazar police station for the matter.

As per the reports, a team of health department members who had reached the suspected patient’s house in Agra Cantonment railway colony were misled by the woman and her family.

The woman with her husband went to Italy for honeymoon, and after they returned, the husband was tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru while the woman returned back to her family.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Hubei province of China, has infected more than 1, 56,000 people and killed over 5,800 globally.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the SAARC leaders via video conference on fighting coronavirus.