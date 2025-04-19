Finance Minister Sitharaman leaves for US, Peru on 10-day visit

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to the United States and Peru tonight.

During the visit to the US, she will visit San Francisco and Washington from April 20-25.

In the course of her two-day visit to San Francisco beginning April 20, the Finance Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, San Francisco, on ‘Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047’, followed by a fireside chat session.

Mrs Sitharaman will also interact with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms during a Roundtable meeting with investors, besides holding bilateral meetings with CEOs from top information technology (IT) firms based in San Francisco.

She will also participate in an event featuring the Indian diaspora in San Francisco and interact with the Indian community settled there.

During the US visit, she will also participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings, Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) meeting.

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington, Mrs Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the US, besides heads of global financial institutions.

During her maiden visit to Peru from April 26-30, the Union Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance and business leaders, highlighting the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations between the two nations.

