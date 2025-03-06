Finance Commission on visit to MP

Madhya Pradesh has requested the Finance Commission to allocate a separate grant for the use of technology in urbanisation efforts and also to consider, while allocating funds, the fact that the state has the largest tribal population in the country.

These suggestions were presented during the meeting of the 16th Central Finance Commission with representatives of rural local bodies, urban local bodies, and various political parties at Bhopal.

The Commission, led by its Chairman, Dr Arvind Pangariya, is currently on a visit to Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, representatives of rural and urban local bodies, as well as political parties, presented their views and suggestions to the commission.

As representatives of urban local bodies, four mayors participated in the meeting, including Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Satna Mayor Yogesh Tamrakar, Khandwa Mayor Amrita Yadav, and Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai. Additionally, 11 other municipal council and municipal committee chairpersons were present.

During the discussion, it was requested that the grants allocated to local bodies in the state should be made, keeping in consideration the fact that Madhya Pradesh has the highest tribal population in the country. A separate grant was also proposed to encourage the use of technology for improving public services in urbanisation efforts.

As per information, Madhya Pradesh currently receives 7.85 per cent share in the central taxes but is seeking an increase to nearly 9 per cent.

The state receives the third-highest devolution in the country and is making efforts to get a bigger share.