Film academy chairman Ranjith and minister Saji Cherian should resign: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday demanded the resignation of film director Ranjith from his position as chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in the wake of allegations of misbehaviour made against him by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Satheesan said he agrees with cultural minister Saji Cherian’s statement that Ranjith is a talented film director who has contributed significantly to Malayalam film industry.However, in the wake of the allegations against him, Ranjith should step down from the post of chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The senior Congress leader said the government’s reluctance to take action based on the Hema Committee report is creating a perception that the entire Malayalam industry is complicit in wrong doing.

Advertisement

Satheesan also demanded the resignation of state cultural minister Saji Cherian as he justifies perpetrators and denounces the victims of sexual assault.

Saji Cherian,as part of the government ,played a role in keeping the Hema Committee report in cold storage for over four years and withheld more parts of it contrary to the directions of the State Information Commission (SIC), Satheesan said.

” Saji Cherian helped to delay the release of the Hema Committee report and continues to defend the perpetrators while dismissing the victims concerns,” he said

Satheesan also reiterated Congress’s demand for an investigation based on the Hema Committee report by a team led by a senior woman IPS officer.

Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the national Women Commission has demanded the removal of Ranjith from the post of chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, in view of the allegation raised against him by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra.She also asked Sreelekha.Mitra to be ready to file a complaint regarding the misbehavior with the police and the Women’s Commission

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra on Friday accused Ranjith that he made inappropriate advances towards her when she met him in connection with a discussion on acting a film.

In this connection, CPI leader Annie Raja also demanded the removal Ranjith from his post in the wake of the allegations against him

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest before a resort in Wayanad, where Renjith was staying, demanding his resignation as chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.