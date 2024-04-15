Fight in LS election is between ideology of Cong and RSS: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the fight in the current Lok Sabha elections is between the ideologies of Congress and the RSS.

Addressing a public meeting after holding a roadshow at Sultan Bathery on Monday, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the concept of one leader and one people.

He said: “If the BJP and the Prime Minister say ‘one nation, one people and one language’, it is because of the fundamental misunderstanding of our country.”

“A language is not something that comes from inside. It should come from the heart of a person,” he said.

Rahul said the idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian. Asking why only one leader, he said there should be millions of leaders in India.