Fight between PM Modi and Rahul is that of two unequals: TKA Nair

In an interview given to an English daily, published on Sunday, TKA Nair said that the fight between Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi is that of two unequals.

“It’s a fight between unequals. Even if Rahul Gandhi turns out to be a much better leader, the composition of the opposition group is such that he would not be able to handle all of them effectively,” said Nair, describing Rahul Gandhi as an evolving leader.

When asked where he would place Rahul Gandhi in the political scene of India, Nair said: “I will use the word ‘evolve’. He is still evolving.”

On the incident in which Rahul Gandhi tore apart an ordinance brought out by the government, Nair said it was symptomatic of what was wrong with the UPA 2.

To a query whether Rahul was ever considered for ministership in the second UPA government, the 1963 batch IAS officer said: “Yes, the PM did invite him many times. But Rahul refused. I don’t know why.”

When asked ‘had Rahul joined the government, he would have acquired some administrative experience’, Nair said: “He may have had reasons for that. He may have thought that he could influence the government’s decision-making even from outside of it. Some say he didn’t join because he didn’t want to be blamed for the UPA’s wrong decisions, as he was able to take credit for the good things.”

Evaluating Prime Minister Modi’s performance, Nair said that only the unemployed and the very poor would have a grouse against Modi. He actually performs on the Indian stage, and now even on the global stage, he said.

“Modi is doing some good things. Infrastructure development is one area. More roads and railway lines have come up. Only the unemployed and the very poor would have a grouse against Modi. He is undoubtedly the best communicator in India today. It is a great plus point in a democracy. What he communicates is so different. He is also so versatile. He can be conducting a yaga or homa at 10 am, and after half an hour, he can be seen shaking hands with US President Joe Biden. That’s him. If you term him a hypocrite, that’s your choice. But, as far as he is concerned, he performs. He actually performs on the Indian stage, and now even on the global stage,” he said.

Speaking on the outcome of the coming LoK Sabha polls, he said that Modi will retain power in the current scenario. “I have no doubt that Modi will retain power in the current scenario. I keep saying that his greatest strength is the Opposition,” said Nair.

On the opposition INDIA alliance, he said: “INDIA is full of contradictions. It’s going to be a herculean task to make people sit together and talk. Of course, Sharad Pawar can bring people together.”

To a query regarding Modi government’s attempts to bring in uniformity, he said: “My only difference of opinion about the Modi government is there. I would otherwise have come out not only to vote for him but also to promote him.”

Calling the G-20 event in India, a high-profile event in the history of the country, he said that it will help in repositioning India.

“It is a high-profile event in the history of India, and is sure to have its own impact. Everyone would be keen to get something done. Decisions can be taken on topics like climate change. Modi says India will be the spokesperson for the global south. That may be one reason why China is not participating. There won’t be immediate results. But it will help in repositioning India,” he said.

Regarding the discussions related to the probable ‘name change’ from India to Bharat, Nair said “The ongoing discussion is just stupid. The Constitution, in its first chapter, clearly says “India, that is Bharat”. In my perception, it’s merely an attempt to divert attention. India and Bharat are interchangeable.

When asked whether one among the interchangeable “India, that is Bharat” can be removed, he said: “No. You just cannot do it unless you amend the Constitution. Even then, it can be challenged in the apex court.”

Regarding the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election,’ Nair said: “Under the present federal polity of India, it’s not a good idea. The lifespan of the assemblies may differ. Even if you level it once, chances of a breakdown are high. It can lead to the President’s Rule.”