Fight against pollution: 800 kg firecrackers seized from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

The Delhi Police seized over 800 kg firecrackers from Sadar Bazar here in violation of rules ahead of the festive season, officials said on Wednesday.

A man was also arrested in this connection on Tuesday, they said.

“The accused is involved in toy business. He procured the firecrackers from neighbouring states of Delhi where the same are not banned,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The manufacture, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecrackers is prohibited in the national capital in view of the alarming air pollution.

Meena said crackers are procured from bordering areas of the city and then further circulated in smaller quantities as per the demand during the festive season. He said around 500 kg of banned firecrackers were seized from Delhi recently.

The officer said special arrangements have been made by the securitymen to keep a check on such activities.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to ban bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali to control air pollution.