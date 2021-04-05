Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the fight against Naxalism will be won by the state ‘in the end’ and the Centre is working with the state government to bring the fight to its ‘logical conclusion’.

“The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to take our fight against Naxalism, by working in tandem with the state government, to its logical conclusion,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.

“In the past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward,” Shah added.

Shah made these comments after 22 security personnel were killed along the Sukma-Bijapur border in a fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh’s on Saturday.

“I want to assure the countrymen that this battle will be intensified. We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in the last few years, which has annoyed Naxals resulting in such type of incidents,” Amit Shah said.

He further said that the deadly Naxalite attack in Chattisgarh was “due to the increasing implementation of development plans in the interiors and remote villages.”

Shah also held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces.

Earlier in the day, Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur.

After attending the wreath-laying ceremony for 14 jawans who died in the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur & later meet injured jawans & visit the CRPF camp, sources close to the government said.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said. Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldeep Singh said.