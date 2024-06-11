FICCI appoints Jyoti Vij as Director General

Jyoti Vij has been appointed as the director general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday.

She will take charge of the FICCI secretariat with immediate effect.

Vij graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1988 and later received her master’s in business economics from the University of Delhi in 1990. Later in 1993, she joined the industry body and has served it in various capacities.

Speaking on her appointment, Ficci president Anish Shah said, “We are delighted to welcome Jyoti Vij in her new role. Her thought leadership, strengths in policy formulation, people skills and long experience in the organisation will add immense value to FICCI.”

“Vij has worked across sectors and with an assortment of stakeholders around policy and business issues. She currently leads cross-functional teams across a range of Ficci departments,” FICCI said in the announcement.

“Jyoti regularly interfaces with senior government officials, multilateral organisations, and industry leaders on industry concerns and projects. She is part of several government committees on industry-related issues and has handled numerous multilateral projects. She also contributes to the international inward-investment promotion agenda of the government,” it added.

In a separate development, Ficci announced that the secretary general, Shailesh Pathak, Ficci has resigned citing personal reasons.

“We thank Pathak for his leadership and contributions to Ficci and wish him well in his new endeavours,” Ficci said.