Few ‘powerful people’ opposing Waqf legislation: Kiren Rijiju

Rejecting the opposition to the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday alleged that a few “powerful people” are objecting to the legislation and accused them of ”misguiding” the people.

“Who are these people who are opposing this bill? There are a few powerful people who have encroached upon the Waqf properties. They are misguiding people. They are saying the bill is unconstitutional. It’s everyone’s right to criticise things, but criticism must have some substance in it,” he said.

The amendment bill is in the interest of poor Muslims, children and women. It would ensure accountability and transparency when it comes to managing properties under the Waqf board, the minister told a news agency.

Regarding the letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) extending support to the bill and requesting MPs from the state to do the same, Mr Rijiju said that many organisations across religious lines are supporting the legislation.

“The request letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council is extremely important for everybody. Many of the organisations across communities are supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We must understand that the Bill is basically in the interest of the poor Muslims, children and women and also to ensure that the properties of the Waqf are managed in a transparent and accountable manner. We ensure the welfare of the common people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill Jagdambika Pal says, “While many Muslim clerics are supporting this bill, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is objecting to it. On the day of ‘Alvida Namaz’, they asked people to wear black armbands in protest against this bill, and even today, on Eid, they have appealed to the people to protest against this bill. But why? Let the amended law come first.”

He said today when Muslims are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ and the government is talking about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Congress, Owaisi and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) are looking at the community as a vote bank.