Festive months crucial for Covid spread: Dr V K Paul

SNS | New Delhi | September 17, 2021 12:45 pm

(Photo: IANS)

The festive months of October, November are crucial as far as Covid-19 spread and vulnerability is concerned, said Niti Aayog member and head of national Covid task force Dr VK Paul here.

Dr Paul said that the coming two three months are crucial.

As per projections, October and November are the most crucial months and that vulnerability may increase during those months, he said.

“There is enough data regarding this in the public domain. These are also the months of festivities and flu. We have to exercise special caution regarding these two months,” Dr Paul said, adding that even if there is any small surge, it should not be allowed to grow.

He said festivities must be kept low-key. Mizoram, he said is a state of concern.

Dr VK Paul also said that Mizoram is showing alarming trends. “Overall there is stabilisation and Kerala has also reported a drop in cases. Mizoram is a state of concern but we hope condition will improve thereby fast vaccination and pandemic response is effective,” VK Paul said.

