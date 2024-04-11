Festive air at Nizamuddin, Jama Masjid as Eid spirit grips city

An air of festivity and celebration was palpable at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Market as Muslims filled the streets in bright attires to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The iconic dome of the Nizamuddin dargah, adorned with bright yellow lights, exuded a festive glow, setting the stage for the Eid celebrations on Thursday.

Large crowds thronged the markets, with revellers spotted purchasing sweets, clothes, and other essentials for the festive occasion while sharing Eid greetings.

A sizeable crowd also gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer their prayers on Eid.

Meanwhile, security measures were beefed up in the national capital, with the police conducting thorough checks of vehicles and individuals to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid celebration.

Barricades were erected to manage the anticipated influx of visitors to the dargah later in the day.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road preparations are also underway for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The ambience was vibrant as people flocked to shops to buy sweets, dry fruits, and clothing in anticipation of the joyous occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Razeer, a shopkeeper expressed his excitement on Eid, while highlighting the significance of the month of Ramzan and the special traditions associated with it.

“In the month of Ramzan, we fast for a month. Today, it is all about prayers and celebration as the Eid al-Fitr is here. On Eid, we prepare a special drink called Sheer khurma by mixing almonds, pistachios, and other ingredients in milk, which we then enjoy,” Razeer told ANI.

“Our shop goes back 70 years, and we’re expecting a lot of customers this Eid. Such is the rush here on Eid that we hardly get time for ourselves at the shop. Cashews, almonds, raisins, dates, and vermicelli are in high demand here on Eid,” he added.

Sheer khurma, also known as sheer korma, is a special dish made with dates, milk and sewai or vermicelli.

Faiyaz Khan, another shopkeeper, expanded on the popularity of their establishment during this festival.

“Eid is a significant event for us, and there’s always a huge crowd of customers at our shop. Throughout the month of Ramzan, we hardly have any free time. I am a dry fruit seller and my shop is very popular around here. My shop stays open 24 hours, all the year around,” Khan said.

The sighting of the crescent moon marked the end of Ramzan on Wednesday, and the beginning of Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Lucknow’s Markazi Chand Committee also said since the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday hence, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told ANI, “The moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.”

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.