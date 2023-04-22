Eid ul-Fitr ~ A festival of love and harmony!

Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid Ul-Fitr today as the month-long fasting of Ramadan comes to an END. Eid is celebrated, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is being celebrated today.

This holy festival marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan, the end of Ramadan and comes with the beginning of Shawwal. Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr differs each year based on the sighting of the new moon, but it usually falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, it started on April 21 and will end on the evening of April 22, 2023.

It is celebrated for expressing gratitude to the Almighty Allah for all that we have. It is believed that Muslims were commanded by Allah to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan.

According to the Holy Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid. And people perform deeds of charity by giving Zakat to the poor and needy for the humanitarian act.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning to offer prayers and wish their friends and families ‘Eid Mubarak.’ This is followed by the feasts of love, which include a number of traditional delicacies like biryani, kebabs, haleem, seviyan, sheer khurma, and dahi bhalla among others.

Eid every year is celebrated with a pack of entertainment. In India people also wait for their favourite star’s movie to be released around Eid.

Every year, a large number of people gather in the premises of Jama masjid in Delhi to celebrate the Eid together, from offering prayers to eating delicious dishes.

Here are some glimpse of Jama Masjid’s magnificent beauty during the Eid: