Festivals without fear: Jharkhand CM orders strict law and order measures

Festivals must be celebrated with harmony, not fear. Any attempt to disrupt law and order will be met with strict action. This was the clear directive from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a high-level review meeting on law and order at the state secretariat on Tuesday. With upcoming festivals like Holi, Ram Navami, Eid, and Sarhul, the CM instructed senior police officials to ensure foolproof security, particularly in sensitive areas. He emphasised a complete ban on provocative songs, illegal liquor sales, and narcotics, warning of severe action against violators.

The meeting saw the presence of Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, and other senior police officials. Reviewing security preparedness, the CM directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance in communally sensitive areas and ensure proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Soren instructed police to intensify coordination with local peace committees and keep a close watch on miscreants. Social media monitoring was stressed to curb misinformation and inflammatory content that could incite unrest. The CM also ordered physical verification of procession routes, strategic deployment of security forces, installation of CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and public address systems.

To handle any emergency, quick response teams (QRTs) will be on high alert, and riot control measures, including water cannons and anti-riot drills, will be reviewed. Arrangements for food, accommodation, and medical facilities for security personnel will be ensured, while hospitals and emergency medical services have been placed on high alert.

With past festival seasons often witnessing law and order challenges, the administration is taking no chances this year. The government aims to strike a balance between cultural celebrations and stringent security measures, ensuring that the people of Jharkhand can observe their festivals without fear.