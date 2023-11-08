Fear of stoneman resurfaces in Birbhum

With the recovery of yet another body of an unidentified person, the fear of stoneman seems to have resurfaced in Birbhum district.

Panic gripped the Mohammad Bazar area after the second murder of its kind in less than a fortnight. The victim appears to be a 40-year-old man whose face and head was brutally smashed. The body was recovered near a Toll Plaza.

Mohammad Bazar Police suspect that the slain person could be the helper of a truck who was an outsider and killed here. The victim’s face is beyond identification as the assailant smashed his head with stones a number of times.

Three huge stones were found near the body. The victim was clad in a blue T-shirt and jeans. The Birbhum Police has suo motu lodged a case and sent the body for postmortem examination. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

It may be recalled that a similar killing was reported in the district headquarters of Suri on 27 October. However, the Suri Police later claimed to have arrested the main culprit Mobarak Shah.

The people of Birbhum, especially Suri, have been living in constant fear of stoneman since the recovery of the second body and are scared to venture out of home after darkness descends.